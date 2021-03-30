Tricentis acquired the testing platform Neotys to further expand its AI-driven, end-to-end continuous testing platform to accelerate software delivery and innovation.

NeoLoad, the performance testing solution for enterprises looking to verify application response time, availability, and scalability for mobile, web and packaged applications will be added to the Tricentis portfolio.

“Today’s Agile and DevOps teams are looking for ways to be more strategic and eliminate manual tasks and implement automated solutions to work more efficiently and effectively. As part of Tricentis, we’ll be able to eliminate laborious testing tasks to allow teams to focus on high-value analysis and performance engineering,” said Thibaud Bussière, the president and co-founder of Neotys.

Cloudera SQL Stream Builder

Eventador’s SQL Stream Builder is now being relaunched as Cloudera SQL Stream Builder after Cloudera’s acquisition of the company late last year.

It is now fully integrated with Cloudera’s Data Platform’s Shared Data Experience, which means that it will have access to the same unified and governance capabilities that the rest of the platform has.

SQL Stream Builder continuously runs SQL via Flink and offers syntax checking, error reporting, schema detection, query creation, sampling results and creating outputs.

Additional details on the solution are available here.

Next.js 10.1 released

Next.js 10.1 features a three times faster refresh rate, improved installation time, next/image improvements with Apple Silicon M1 support and more.

Customers can also have even faster performance and better build times by signing on to Webpack 5 with a new ‘future’ flag.

Developers can also use a new, flexible layer for composable e-commerce apps and add their own logo and branding to error pages.

Additional details on all of the new features are available here.

Thoma Bravo invests in Applitools

Thoma Bravo announced that it made a strategic investment in Applitools, a provider of visual test automation software.

Applitools provides engineers with AI-based and cloud-powered solutions to help automate functional and visual testing.

“At this moment of dynamic change, businesses are looking for peace of mind and reliable, AI-augmented toolkits to maintain continuity across digital touchpoints. We look forward to partnering with Thoma Bravo to double down on our significant business momentum, drive continued product innovation and take our unique technology to new heights,” said Gil Sever, the CEO of Applitools.