Today’s businesses need to be more agile and digital than they’ve ever been before to adapt quickly to rapidly changing market conditions. Organizational leaders want to maximize business outcomes, so IT must help accelerate time to value and reduce operational risks. To achieve these goals, organizations must push beyond IT-centric forms of Ops and embrace BizOps.

“Our customers are going through major transformation initiatives with the goal of maximizing business effectiveness and IT efficiency,” said Jean-Louis Vignaud, head of ValueOps at Broadcom. “To do that, they are embracing digital product management, value stream management, shift-left testing and AIOps and observability.”

According to Gartner, more than 75% of digital business leaders will have pivoted from product to portfolio management by 2024. By 2023, 70% of organizations will use value stream management to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline. By 2023, DevOps initiatives will require 75% of enterprises to implement continuous quality practices using frameworks and open source tools. Thirty percent of large enterprises will be using AI for IT operations platforms and digital experience monitoring (DEM).

RELATED CONTENT:

Enable BizOps across the enterprise

BizOps requires engaged, enthusiastic teams

Broadcom offers solutions for each of these areas, including Clarity for digital product management, Rally for agile management and value stream management, BlazeCT for shift left testing and DX Operational Intelligence for AIOps. Collectively, the products enable a BizOps approach that synthesizes data and provides insights based on those solutions.

“Larger organizations want to become nimble like the digital disrupters. To do that, they must be able to leverage data they haven’t used traditionally,” said Vignaud. “Unfortunately, business and IT teams are working in silos and are missing the point of view of the others. You need to be able to connect those views to see the bigger picture.”

With Broadcom, companies can understand how well their IT implementations are advancing business goals. For example, IT may implement a customer support chatbot to reduce call center costs but it has a negative effect on customer experience. Or, a company may have launched a new product hoping to attract a younger audience but the customer’s total brand experience isn’t as modern and digital as it should be. To avoid such outcomes, the business, software development and operations must share the same goals and be able to orchestrate the flow of value delivery from company values and ideas to customer experiences.

Turn Chaos into Clarity

Enterprises are drowning in data but they can’t access all the data they need to provide a consistent view at different levels of aggregation, such as what’s happening at the business level versus what’s happening in DevOps, for example.

“People tend to think that having more data necessarily translates to more insights. However, the opposite may be true,” said Vignaud. “Teams need a data intelligence platform that’s capable of correlating different types of data from across the enterprise including structured, unstructured, time-series, event, streaming and historical data.”

Broadcom uses a graph-based approach which is necessary to understand data relationships. Data Intelligence normalizes the data so correlations can be identified and fed into a recommendation engine. Organizations are able to understand, trace and monitor the business impact of DevOps and other forms of IT. Conversely, DevOps can understand the business purpose and value of what the team is producing.

“There can be multiple dependencies on the engineering side that are shared among multiple initiatives. I want to understand the set of business objectives that is most common to the development work we’re doing so we can deliver the highest amount of business value,” said Vignaud. “I also want to understand how Dev and Ops are working together and how to optimize my testing or quality strategy.”

Transform Data into Insights

Value stream management fuses business and IT, enabling cooperative planning, management and tracking of business objectives, investments and resources as well as real-time insights into whether an organization is achieving its desired KPIs and outcomes. Finally, businesses can ensure they’re driving the greatest amount of business value and customer value by enabling IT to focus on the highest priority initiatives.

“DevOps accelerates innovation and improves software quality. AIOps enables proactive remediation so IT teams can deliver superior digital experiences at scale. But even if you get those two things right, you still have to tie everything together,” said Vignaud. “Our customers want to maximize business outcomes, which requires optimizing investments and value delivery. With Broadcom, you can achieve greater levels of efficiency at both technical and business levels.”

Content provided by SD Times and Broadcom