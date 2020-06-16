TPG Capital-backed company Digital.ai has announced the acquisition of Numerify and Experitest. Numerify is an artificial intelligence analytics company that will provide AI-powered business analytics while Experitest is a continuous quality provider that will add continuous testing to Digital.ai’s value stream platform.

According to the company, Numerify will become the “central nervous system” of the Digital.ai platform. It will advance the platform’s machine learning capabilities with its analytics engine and provide AI-driven insights for DevOps teams.

RELATED CONTENT:

How the year of value stream held up

What does ‘value’ mean to developers

State of Agile report reveals an increased interest in VSM

“We are very excited to embark on this next phase of our journey. Today’s IT leaders are under intense pressure to not only drive innovation and reduce costs but also improve customer and employee experiences while reducing risk and disruptions. Providing broad and deep intelligence across the entire value stream with predictive and prescriptive analytics powered by AI is key to making this vision a reality,” Gaurav Rewari, co-founder and CEO of Numerify, wrote in a blog post.

Experitest will bring on its continuous quality solutions to help the company reduce risk, provide error-free experiences, and deliver highly protected apps at scale.

“When embedded into the development value stream, Experitest quickly determines root causes of quality issues, enabling enterprises to streamline IT processes while improving quality and business performance,” said Tal Barmeir, CEO of Experitest.