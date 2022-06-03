While getting software out into the world is the main goal of many companies, it’s important to remember that the engagement and happiness of the people building that software impacts how productive they are as well as the quality of their work.

Unfortunately it’s all too common to find product teams overloaded and overwhelmed with multiple works in progress (WIPs). Certain methodologies like Agile, SAFe, Kanban, and Scrum have taught ways to be more disciplined with WIP limits, but reasons like changing priorities, overambitious schedules, and resource constraints may lead to stalled work and unstable value flow.

In a talk at {virtual} VSMcon 2022 in May, Brian Ashcraft, director of knowledge and education at Tasktop, gave a talk on how to properly manage those WIPs in a way that allows companies to have a software delivery system that increases efficiency, improves employee engagement, and achieves higher process yields…

To read this full article, view the original post on VSM Times.