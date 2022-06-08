As a software leader, it can be difficult to provide executive teams with concrete evidence to show that company objectives and OKRs are being met. This can lead to a great deal of miscommunication between the two entities and result in a lack of trust between executives and software teams.

In his session at {virtual} VSMcon 2022, Adam Dahlgren, SVP of product at Allstacks, said this problem can now become a thing of the past if organizations properly employ value stream intelligence (VSI).

According to Dahlgren, the average organization is bogged down by complexities, which results in 51% of features being delivered late, 47% of projects being over budget, and 38% of projects failing to meet their goals.

Read the full original article on VSM Times.