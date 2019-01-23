Progress is updating its web UI toolkit to support the most popular JavaScript frameworks with newly announced extended native support for Vue. Vue joins the product’s existing support for React and Angular.

According to the company, the extended Vue support will include the Grid component as well as MultiViewCalendar and DateRangePicker components.

“The JavaScript UI development market moves quickly. We are committed to staying ahead of the latest advancements so developers using our tools can stay ahead,” said Faris Sweis, SVP and general manager of the developer tooling business at Progress.

Additional updates to the latest Kendo UI release includes a native TreeView component for data display; Splitter, Window, Upload, MaskedTextBox, DropDownButton and Split buttons; Toolbar components; and Grid improvements for its React UI component library. Kendo UI for Angular includes expanded editing options, Scheduler support, and new integrations. Lastly, Kendo UI for jQuery features a new MultiViewCalendar, DataRangePicker, ScrollView and Switch components.

In addition, Progress also announced an early preview of its Telerik UI for Blazor solution today, providing a set of native UI components for Microsoft Blazor, the company’s experimental .NET web framework. The early preview features Data Grid, expanded support for Visual Studio 2019 Preview, .NET Core 3.0 Preview and more than 120 ready-to-use components.

Additional updates include enhancements for Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX with new components and Visual Studio 2019 support; new mobile updates for Progress Telerik UI for Xamarin; and new components as well as .NET Core 3.0 compatibility for Telerik UI for WPF and WinForms.