Apple has filed a copyright takedown request with GitHub to force the company to remove leaked source code information. It was reported earlier this week by Motherboard that the company’s core iPhone OS source code was published on GitHub, making it a lot easier for hackers and security researchers to find defects in iOS and create jailbreaks.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company confirmed and addressed the leak. “Old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked, but by design the security of our products doesn’t depend on the secrecy of our source code. There are many layers of hardware and software protections built into our products, and we always encourage customers to update to the newest software releases to benefit from the latest protections.”

Kontena joins Open Container Initiative

The container and microservices platform provider Kontena has announced it is becoming a member of the Open Container Initiative (OCI). The company wants to further the adoption of container technologies with the OCI’s goal of creating open industry specifications around container formats and runtime.

“We are excited to become a member of the Open Container Initiative,” said Miska Kaipiainen, CEO and co-founder of Kontena. “We have always believed in and been part of the open source community and feel that OCI plays a very important role in keeping the container ecosystem open and progressive.”

Apple announces new cyber risk management solution

Cisco, Apple, Aon, and Allianz have announced a new cyber risk management solution for businesses. The solution provides a wider range of organizations to better manage and protect themselves from cyber risks.

“The choice of technology providers plays a critical role in any company’s defense against cyber attacks. That’s why, from the beginning, Apple has built products from the ground up with security in mind, and one of the many reasons why businesses around the world are choosing our products to power their enterprise,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone, iPad and Mac are the best tools for work, offering the world’s best user experience and the strongest security. We’re thrilled that insurance industry leaders recognize that Apple products provide superior cyber protection, and that we have the opportunity to help make enhanced cyber insurance more accessible to our customers.”

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s bid

Qualcomm has announced that the company has rejected a proposal by Broadcom to acquire all of Qualcomm’s outstanding shares for $82 per share.

“The Qualcomm Board, assisted by its financial and legal advisors, determined that the Broadcom proposal materially undervalues Qualcomm and falls well short of the firm regulatory commitment the Board would demand given the significant downside risk of a failed transaction,” the company said in a statement. “However, Qualcomm has offered to meet with Broadcom to see if it can address the serious deficiencies in value and certainty in its proposal.”