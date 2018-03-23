Cloudflare announced a new performance and monitoring solution for mobile app developers. The Cloudflare Mobile SDK is designed to help developers identify slowdowns that are caused by balky or too frequent network calls, and understand their mobile apps network utilization. It supports Android and iOS.

“Using Cloudflare Mobile SDK, you can identify top N requests, slow requests, and requests most likely to fail,” Rustam Lalkaka, product manager at Cloudflare, wrote in a blog post. “You can also inspect all the third party calls your app is making through included libraries. Always suspected that ad network you’re calling out to is killing your app’s performance? Now you know.”

Google announced it will discontinue support for JSON-RPC and Global HTTP Batch endpoints

On March 25, 2019, Google will discontinue support for JSON-RPC and Global HTTP Batch endpoints. According to the company, it is moving towards a more distributed, high performance architecture where requests go directly to the appropriate API server.

“We have invested heavily in our API and service infrastructure to improve performance and security and to add features developers need to build world-class APIs,” Dan O’Meara, program manager for Google Cloud Platform team, wrote in a blog post. “As we make changes, we must address features that are no longer compatible with the latest architecture and business requirements.”

DigitalOcean announces new dashboard for more insights into infrastructures

DigitalOcean has announced the availability of the Control Panel Dashboard. This is the first of many Control Panel updates for 2018 with the goal of making it simple for development teams to operate and scale production applications in the cloud. The Dashboard will help users quickly access existing resources and account related information.

“Additionally, we’ve made changes to the top and bottom navigation to expose more helpful links to our status page, Community tutorials, API docs, and the support portal,” Josh Viney, from DigitalOcean’s product team, wrote in a blog post. “All with the goal of surfacing more ways to help keep your applications running smoothly without overloading the UI.”