Quest Software is giving teams that need to manage their heterogeneous database ecosystem new features to its real-time data integration solution. The company released SharePlex v9, with added support for Microsoft SQL Server, and one single solution across both Oracle and SQL Server databases with no vendor lock-in for database administrators (DBAs).

According to Greg Davoll, executive director of product management and marketing for Quest, businesses no longer have just one database in their ecosystem. They now rely on a variety of database sources, both on-premises and in the cloud, to manage all of their critical applications, he said. But, today’s traditional approaches to database replication limit flexibility and lock teams into a vendor.

Quest is addressing this in its latest release of SharePlex by adding support to Microsoft SQL Server as a replication source. It’s also expanding its growing list of replication targets. That includes popular cloud-based platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and AuroraDB.

With SharePlex v9, DBAs are also able to synchronize data from primary databases to destination databases with “near-zero impact” to critical business applications. In addition, it comes with capabilities for IPv4/IPv6 dual compatibility support as organizations focus on the IoT.