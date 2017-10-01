Agile and DevOps practices make Continuous Testing essential. Yet, software testing is still dominated by legacy tools and outdated processes.

Recent studies show that enterprise test automation rates average 20% overall, with Agile adopters at 26% to 30%. Using Tricentis‘ innovative functional testing technologies, enterprises can achieve unprecedented test automation rates of 90% or better to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis Tosca simplifies end-to-end functional testing by automating tests across all layers of modern enterprise architectures – from the API to web, mobile and custom/packaged app UIs, to BI and data warehouses. It also extends existing tests created with Selenium, Soap UI and HP UFT while enabling Continuous Testing within the Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) process. Using a single intuitive interface, testers can rapidly define end-to-end tests across multiple technologies, analyze test results and automatically update tests as the application evolves.

“Tricentis Tosca enables sustainable test automation for today’s fast-paced development processes,” said Wolfgang Platz, Tricentis Founder and CPO. “Our model-based test automation relieves the maintenance burden that undermines test automation initiatives.”

When business processes change, testers can just update the Tricentis Tosca model to automatically synchronize the impacted tests. Additionally, Tricentis’ test case design technology determines the most efficient set of test cases and test data for optimal risk coverage, accelerating test execution, maintenance and debugging.

Beyond test automation, Tricentis Tosca enables Continuous Testing to address the increased complexity and pace of modern application development and delivery. Finally, testers can get real-time insight into risk with business-focused, actionable results.

Achieve quality at speed

As more businesses use software to create competitive advantages, CI, Continuous Testing and CD have emerged as key catalysts for enabling quality at speed. Of the three, Continuous Testing is the most challenging.

While CI is primarily a tool-driven activity and CD is a tool- and team-driven activity, Continuous Testing involves tools, teams, individuals and services. Building and integrating code changes is still important, but if the automated delivery process cannot identify how changes impact business risk or disrupt the end-user experience, then the increased frequency and speed of CI and CD could become more of a liability than an asset.

Continuous Testing is the centerpiece of the Agile downstream process – executing automated tests as part of the software delivery pipeline to provide rapid, risk-based feedback. Mastering Continuous Testing is essential for controlling business risk given the increased complexity and pace of modern application delivery.

Test continuously

As the demand for software increases year over year, leading organizations are responding with faster, more productive means of delivering innovative applications—such as scaling Agile and adopting DevOps. Most invest heavily in transforming Development and Operations in terms of training, tooling and coaching. However, testing is commonly an afterthought until it becomes clear that testing is holding the organization back.

QA typically responds by trying to automate more tests using legacy testing tools and processes. However, the scripts need to be maintained, execution time is slow and the tests fail frequently.

Tricentis’ approach to solving this dilemma is Continuous Testing—providing real-time insight into risk with business-focused, actionable results. Tricentis Tosca is so effective, Gartner named it a leader in its recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation. With Tricentis Tosca, enterprises can transform testing to accelerate digital transformation.

Simplify testing

Legacy testing tools require specialized technical knowledge that prevents enterprises from achieving acceptable test automation rates. Tricentis Tosca provides a business-readable abstraction layer so testers can create and maintain automated tests without dealing with all the low-level technical details.

“Developers and other very technical team members commonly launch test automation initiatives. They are comfortable with code and can wield it as an instrument of power,” said Wolfgang Platz. “Yet, in most cases, test automation ultimately becomes the responsibility of testing specialists who are not programming specialists. They need a tool that helps them apply their testing expertise.”

Most testing solutions still use script-based approaches. Tricentis’ model-based test automation provides business-level simplicity supported by extremely mature, sophisticated technology at the back-end.

Learn more at www.tricentis.com.