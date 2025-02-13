accessiBe , the leader in web accessibility solutions, today announced the launch of accessFlow 2.0, the newest addition of its AI-powered web accessibility management solutions that empower developers to address accessibility barriers at the code level.

Building on the robust foundation of accessFlow 1.0, accessFlow 2.0’s newest features simplify accessibility management, from site inception to production, by identifying issues, delivering actionable insights, and implementing fixes through its integration directly into development workflows and CI/CD pipelines. Compatible with frameworks including ReactJS, Angular, and more, accessFlow 2.0 works with existing processes to ensure accessible code is deployed consistently. By embedding accessibility within the software development lifecycle (SDLC), developers can achieve lasting accessibility improvements at a native level across web projects in alignment with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and compliance with regulatory requirements

Key Updates in accessFlow 2.0

Empowering Data-Driven Decisions – The enhanced dashboard delivers clear insights into accessibility issues, trends, and priorities. Project managers can quickly assess accessibility levels, identify urgent fixes, and make informed decisions. With an overview of site scores and recent changes, it streamlines accessibility management and resource allocation.

Streamlined Issue Management – To allow better task management, the new Explore Page aggregates and categorizes accessibility issues, allowing users to prioritize and manage them by severity or WCAG rules. This flexibility ensures that development teams can tailor their approach to meet specific needs, enhancing overall efficiency.

Robust Ticketing Synchronization – accessFlow 2.0 integrates with major ticketing systems like Jira, Asana, and ClickUp. This fully customizable integration supports cross-functional projects and boards managed by designers, developers, product teams, and marketers. It allows developers to manage accessibility tasks within their existing workflows, promoting better collaboration and workload management.

Real-Time Notifications – Real-time notifications keep users updated on audit results, mentions, full audit failures, and task assignments. This feature ensures that users are always informed and can respond promptly to any issues, improving project management and teamwork.

“With the launch of accessFlow 2.0, accessiBe is transforming how development teams approach accessibility,” said Ophir Kra-Oz, Chief Product Officer at accessiBe. “By equipping developers and project managers with advanced tools and actionable insights, accessFlow 2.0 empowers them to address accessibility issues directly within their code, making the process more efficient and intuitive. This solution integrates accessibility into every stage of the development lifecycle, ensuring that digital experiences are inclusive, accessible, and compliant with global standards.”

accessFlow 2.0 is a key part of accessiBe’s customizable suite of solutions, alongside accessWidget and accessServices. Each solution handles the heavy lifting of web accessibility, leveraging automation or a blend of AI and human expertise. This flexibility allows an organization to tailor its approach to fit its unique needs, instilling confidence that their website is accessible and compliant with regulations.