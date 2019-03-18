Atlassian has announced that it is acquiring Agile planning software provider AgileCraft. According to Atlassian, AgileCraft enables organizations to create a ‘master plan’ for the strategic projects and workstreams.

Business leaders can use AgileCraft to map projects to the distributed work that is required to deliver them, which provides better visibility into bottlenecks, risks, and dependencies.

Atlassian tools are already focused on enabling Agile transformation, and AgileCraft will help connect the work of those tools to the business objectives and strategic outcomes of the enterprise.

“Many leaders are still making mission-critical decisions using their instincts and best guesses instead of data,” said Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian. “As Atlassian tools spread through organizations, technology leaders need better visibility into work performed by their teams. With AgileCraft joining Atlassian, we believe we’re the best company to help executives align the work across their organization – providing an all-encompassing view that connects strategy, work, and outcomes.”

The acquisition is being valued at $166 million and is expected to close in April.