Scaled Agile Inc., the company behind the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), has announced a new version of the framework. SAFe 5.0 for Lean Enterprises features advances in strategy, execution, and leadership competencies.

This updated version of the framework offers companies guidance on how they can extend the Lean-Agile mindset into areas of the business such as development, IT operations, marketing, finance, support, compliance, security, and others.

According to Scaled Agile, key benefits of this release include:

customer centricity and design thinking,

measure and grow guidance to help organizations determine their current state of business agility,

continuous learning culture competency,

and organizational agility competency.

It also adds a new SAFe principle called Organize Around Value that helps organizations align development efforts around full, end-to-end value flow.

“With the unprecedented pace of technological innovation, it has become increasingly clear that existing business models, organizational hierarchy, and technology infrastructure simply can’t keep up with how quickly companies need to adapt in the digital age,” said Dean Leffingwell, SAI co-founder and chief methodologist. “SAFe 5.0 helps organizations address technical and agility deficiencies, as well as strategic and tactical incompatibilities between the business and IT, to master the core competencies necessary to achieve true business agility.”