Amazon has announced that its solution for building generative AI applications is now generally available. Announced in April of this year, Amazon Bedrock enables companies to utilize foundation models from companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Stability AI, and Amazon to build applications.

These models can be further customized on customer data using techniques such as fine-tuning and retrieval-augmented generation.

According to Amazon, some potential use cases for apps created using the tool include text generation, virtual assistants, search, text summarization, and image generation.

The solution is serverless, which means that customers won’t have to manage underlying infrastructure. This also makes it easy to deploy generative AI capabilities across other AWS services, the company explained.

For monitoring and governance, Amazon Bedrock has integrations with Amazon CloudWatch and AWS CloudTrail.

Amazon notes that while the solution is generally available, there are some features that still remain in preview, such as knowledge bases, the Amazon Titan Text text generation models, Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL image generation model, and agents.

Amazon Bedrock is part of Amazon’s generative AI strategy, and is just one tool that companies can use to build with generative AI on AWS, the company said.

In addition to announcing the general availability, Amazon also announced that customers will soon be able to use Meta’s Llama 2 13B and 70B parameter models with it.