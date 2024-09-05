Anthropic has announced the launch of its Claude Enterprise plan, which enables companies to securely use their internal knowledge with Claude and offers an expanded context window, more usage capacity, and a native GitHub integration.

Claude Enterprise offers a 500K context window. For comparison, Claude Pro’s context window is 200K and the free beta has a varying limit based on demand. According to Anthropic, this expanded context window equates to hundreds of sales transcripts, dozens of 100+ page documents, or a medium-sized codebase.

“When you combine expanded context windows with Projects and Artifacts, Claude becomes an end-to-end solution to help your team take any initiative from idea to high-quality work output. For example, marketers can turn market trends into a compelling campaign. Product managers can upload product specifications for Claude to build an interactive prototype. Engineers can connect codebases for help on troubleshooting errors and identifying optimizations,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post.

The Enterprise plan also natively integrates with GitHub, which allows development teams to sync their GitHub repositories to Claude so that they can use Claude alongside their codebase.

Anthropic plans to build more native integrations that enable developers to connect Claude to their crucial data sources.

“By integrating Claude with your organization’s knowledge, you can scale expertise across more projects, decisions and teams than ever before,” Anthropic wrote.

The GitHub integration is currently in beta for early adopters of the Enterprise plan, and will be available to more customers later in the year.

Another key benefit of the Enterprise plan is that it offers enterprise-grade security features, such as SSO and role-based access control.

In the coming weeks, the company will also add audit logs that enable admins to trace system activities and System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), which allows admins to automate user provisioning and access controls.

“The Enterprise plan introduces critical security and administrative controls that prioritize managing and protecting your company’s sensitive data,” Anthropic wrote.