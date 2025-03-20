Anthropic has announced that Claude can now search the Internet, allowing it to generate more up-to-date and relevant responses.

For instance, a developer who is getting an error updating a dependency in TypeScript 5.5 could ask Claude if there were any breaking changes between version 5.4 and 5.5 and also ask for recommended fixes.

Claude will respond with direct citations of its web sources, allowing users to fact check the information.

Beyond development, other people this update may help include sales teams who want to analyze industry trends to plan sales initiatives; financial analysts who can now access current market data, earnings reports, and industry trends; or shoppers who want to compare product features, prices, and reviews from multiple sources.

“With web search, Claude has access to the latest events and information, boosting its accuracy on tasks that benefit from the most recent data,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post.

Web search is available as a preview to all US-based paid Claude users. The company plans to make web search available to free and international users at a later date.

In order to make use of this feature, users will need to toggle on “web search” in their profile settings. Then, Claude will utilize the web anytime it’s applicable to a user’s query.