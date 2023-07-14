Bard has announced its largest expansion yet, now offering services in the majority of the world and in over 40 languages including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. The expansion extends to new regions such as Brazil and parts of Europe.

Bard is introducing new features to enhance user customization, foster creativity, and improve productivity. The company has consulted with AI experts, policymakers, and privacy regulators as part of its responsible AI expansion strategy.

They pledge to continue to respect their AI principles, heed user feedback, and take measures to ensure data privacy and protection as they further extend Bard’s reach and language availability.

Bard has introduced new updates aimed at better serving users’ needs. First, it now offers an audio feature allowing users to listen to Bard’s responses, useful for tasks such as learning pronunciation or listening to poems/scripts. This feature is available in over 40 languages.

Second, Bard now allows users to adjust their responses in terms of tone and style with five options: simple, long, short, professional, or casual. This feature allows for greater flexibility when creating content, for instance, adjusting a product listing’s length using the drop-down menu. Currently, this feature is available in English but will soon be expanded to other languages.

Four additional features include the ability to pin and rename conversations, export code to more places, share responses with friends, and use images in prompts.