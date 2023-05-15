The web performance and security company Cloudflare today unveiled its new experimental AI assistant, Cursor. The company stated that the assistant is trained to answer questions about Cloudflare’s Developer Platform and acts as the first step in Cloudflare’s AI journey.

When asked a question, Cursor responds with two different pieces of information: a text response that answers the question, and links to any relevant pages in the documentation that can expand on the answer.

According to the company, Cursor has been labeled as experimental because the tool is still in early stages and users will find that its capabilities are limited. The future of the tool is already being planned and it is Cloudflare’s hope that developers will soon be able to use Cursor to access AI generated code and then visually link that code together.

The AI assistant is powered by Workers, Durable Objects, OpenAI, and the Cloudflare developer docs.

Cloudflare also announced its first two ChatGPT plugins and that Cursor utilizes the same backend that is being used to power its ChatGPT Docs plugin.

The Docs plugin is a ChatGPT Retrieval Plugin that is geared at accessing up-to-date knowledge from the developer documentation using ChatGPT. This means that developers who are using ChatGPT to help them build on Cloudflare are receiving answers or generated code that is informed by current best practices found in the docs.

Lastly, Cloudflare announced the Radar ChatGPT plugin. This plugin is built off of Cloudflare Radar and adds an OpenAI manifest endpoint, branding assets, and an OpenAI schema to tell ChatGPT how to use the company’s data APIs.

