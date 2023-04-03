Fibery, a work and knowledge hub for startups, today launched its Fibery AI Assistant. The tool integrates the GPT-3 API into the Fibery platform in order to automate tasks and reduce the need for external tools.

According to the company, the Fibery AI Assistant is intended to allow users to automate mundane tasks more effectively, automatically create custom workspaces, and collaborate to co-create content.

“A new wave of productivity tools is coming, based on the powerful AI we now see transforming the world,” said Michael Dubakov, CEO and co-founder of Fibery. “Similar to how the internet disrupted how industries operate, generative AI will do the same, transforming productivity and speeding everything up. Productivity tools should waste no time embracing this AI wave, rebuilding from the ground up if necessary to revolutionize how we work. We have our own vision for how AI will change work patterns, and, with the Fibery AI Assistant, we want to help our users build and operate tools much easier and faster, dramatically increasing productivity in some areas and hopefully generating more insights.”

With this release, users can use the AI Space Generation feature to create a customized Fibery space by entering a prompt that describes the required domain. The new space can then be adjusted and modified as needed, reducing a user’s need to manually create a space or modify existing templates.

Next, the Text AI Assistant enables users to work with the AI Assistant while working within text and documents. With this, customers gain the ability to run pre-existing commands, type a prompt, and create and save their own private or shared commands so the assistant can help improve writing, generate content, and summarize and explain text.

Lastly, the AI in Automations capability helps users automate tedious tasks within the Fibery platform. This works in text, number, and rich edit fields where customers can utilize pre-set automation rules and buttons to instruct the AI to complete various tasks.

“We have already received constructive feedback from our users who are testing the feature and experimenting with various use cases,” said Dubakov. “We plan to continue to improve our AI tool and are already working on the Fibery Knowledge Assistant, which will help users better analyze and understand their Fibery data.”