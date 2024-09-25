The software delivery company Harness is jumping on the AI train with a number of new AI solutions across its DevOps, QA, and Code Generation solutions.

Harness AI DevOps Assistant uses AI to optimize workflows and track deployments, and can make recommendations on what improvements to make. It also helps with the creation of pipelines based on the company’s preferred tools, policies, and patterns.

“Crafting pipelines can be challenging. You need to consider your core build and deployment activities, as well as best practices around security scans, testing, quality gates, and more. The new Harness AI DevOps Assistant will make creating great pipelines much easier,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The AI Code Assistant offers intelligent code completion, functionality generation, code refactoring and debugging, interactive explanations of the code, semantic search, and pull request generation.

Then, to help test that code, the QA Assistant creates self-healing test suites and can enable 10x faster test creation, 70% less test maintenance, and 5x faster release cycles.

And finally, Harness AI Productivity Insights ties it all together by providing a way to measure and optimize the impact of the different AI Code Assistants.

“These AI-powered tools are more than just productivity boosters—they are virtual expert collaborators embedded into every stage of the development process,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. “By weaving AI deeper into the core of our platform, we’re enabling engineers to transcend routine tasks, focus on creativity, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in software delivery. This is the future of development: developers working hand-in-hand with AI to achieve more, faster, and with greater satisfaction.”

In addition to the AI solutions, the company also introduced a number of new or upgraded modules: