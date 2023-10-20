Intel is launching the AI PC Acceleration Program with the hopes of accelerating the speed at which developers build AI applications.

“Intel recognizes that software leadership is key to the AI PC experience, and we’re uniquely positioned to lead the industry with an open ecosystem approach. With a long history in AI development and a deep network of ISV engineering relationships, Intel will take an active role in fostering connections and innovations that propel new use cases and experiences on the PC,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

The company believes that this initiative will enhance PC experiences like audio effects, content creation, gaming, security, streaming, video collaboration, and more.

The AI PC Acceleration Program will help connect hardware and software vendors with Intel resources to enable developers to take advantage of the Intel Core Ultra technology and its corresponding hardware. This will enable them to maximize AI application performance, accelerate new use cases, and connect the PC industry to emerging AI solutions, Intel explained.

At launch, the program includes partnerships with over 100 software vendors, including Adobe, Audacity, BlackMagic, BufferZone, CyberLink, DeepRender, Fortemedia, MAGIX, Rewind AI, Skylum, Topaz, VideoCom, Webex, Wondershare Filmora, XSplit and Zoom. It also includes over 300 AI-accelerated features.

According to Intel, this program is an extension of the company’s AI Accelerator Initiative, which is part of the Intel Partner Alliance. This initiative gives members access to tools and resources to optimize AI-based products on Intel technology.