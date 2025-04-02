Kong has announced updates to its AI Gateway, a platform for governance and security of LLMs and other AI resources.

One of the new features in AI Gateway 3.10 is a RAG Injector to reduce LLM hallucinations by automatically querying the vector database and inserting relevant data to ensure the LLM is augmenting the results with known knowledge sources, the company explained.

This improves security as well by putting the vector database behind the Kong AI Gateway, and also improves developer productivity by allowing them to focus on things other than attempting to reduce hallucinations.

Another update in AI Gateway 3.10 is an automatic personally identifiable information (PII) sanitization plugin to protect over 20 categories of PII across 12 different languages. It works with most major AI providers, and can run at the global platform level so that developers don’t need to manually code the sanitization into every application they build.

According to Kong, other similar sanitization options are often limited to replacing sensitive data with a token or removing it entirely, but this plugin optionally reinserts the sanitized data into the response before it reaches the end user, ensuring they are able to get the data they need without compromising privacy.

“As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, organizations must adopt robust AI infrastructure to harness its full potential,” said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong. “With this latest version of AI Gateway, we’re equipping our customers with the tools necessary to implement Agentic AI securely and effectively, ensuring seamless integration without compromising user experience. Moreover, we’re helping solve some of the biggest challenges with LLMs, such as cutting down on hallucinations and improving data security and governance.”