The visual collaboration company Miro has announced the launch of Intelligent Canvas, an AI-based idea generation platform.

“Miro’s Intelligent Canvas is built to support business processes well beyond the brainstorming phase,” Jeff Chow, CPTO of Miro. “It combines AI, composable workflows, and a more intuitive, interactive experience to drive higher team productivity. Miro’s canvas is a central place where teams can focus on making critical decisions, accelerating their ability to bring new products and services to market faster than their competitors.”

With the new platform, customers can use AI prompts to create documents, user stories, workflows, and more.

The AI can also turn objects like sticky notes into documents, such as research summaries or product briefs.

“Consider for a second that over 12M sticky notes are dropped into Miro every day. Somewhere in all that noise is the signal that will set you on the right path to your next breakthrough, but it can take hours, days, or even weeks to find it. Some teams never will. AI can sift through those notes in seconds, turning them into insights, thought starters or ideas,” Chow wrote in a blog post.

Intelligent Canvas also comes with AI Sidekicks, which are AI assistants that have specific domain expertise. The first AI Sidekicks include Product Leader, Agile Coach, and Product Marketer, and more will be added down the line.

Intelligent Canvas also includes five intelligent widgets for connecting and customizing workflows: dot voting, polling, people (which lets users drag people’s avatars to different tasks and trigger context-sensitive actions), story points (to gauge the number of people a job requires), and counter (which tallies how many story points have been assigned).

The company is offering 12 intelligent templates that teams can use as a starting point for working with AI-powered composable workflows. These include sprint planning, roadmapping, retrospectives, product planning, innovation room, organizational planning, project review, team capacity planning, cloud infrastructure optimization, customer journey mapping, product brief brainstorms, and user research synthesis.

Another component of Intelligent Canvas is Spaces, which is a collaborative hub where teams can organize their boards and documents so that they are easily accessible. “So now, whenever anybody joins your project — or even if they just want to check in and see how it’s going — they know where to go to get all the context they need without having to ask. That makes it easier for teams to get on the same page, even if plans change or the goalposts move,” Chow wrote.

The company also introduced a Diagramming Mode, which is a barebones version of Miro with only the essential functionality showing. Users can toggle between different levels of complexity, use custom shapes, and update the diagram’s alignment, distribution, and layout.

You may also like…

From diagrams to design: How AI transforms system design

Forrester shares its top 10 emerging technology trends for 2024