Mozilla is trying to facilitate a thriving AI ecosystem and to support independent AI developers, it has announced the creation of its Mozilla Builders Accelerator.

This program will provide winners with up to $100,000 in funding and placement in a 12-week program, which will offer instructional sessions, guided workshops, assignments, and the opportunity to showcase their project through Mozilla’s channels and events.

The goal is that by the end of the 12 weeks, the selected projects will have gone through design, build, and test phases, and will have created a proof of concept for a new product, or enhancements to the sustainability or functionality of an existing product.

The theme for the first accelerator will be local AI that runs directly on user devices like laptops, smartphones, or edge devices. Mozilla chose this theme because it believes there are several benefits to local AI, including privacy because data stays on the device, more control for the user over AI tools and data, lower costs for developers and users by reducing the need for expensive cloud infrastructure, and continuous operation regardless of internet connectivity.

Applications for Mozilla Builders Accelerator will remain open until August 1, 2024, and the 12-week program will begin on September 12, 2024. At the end of the program, Mozilla will host a Demo Day for the projects on December 5th, 2024.

“For over 25 years, Mozilla has championed the internet as a global public resource — open and accessible to everyone,” Mozilla wrote in a blog post. “This dedication has fostered a thriving community committed to innovation and collaboration. We believe the future of AI should be open, transparent and inclusive. With initiatives like Mozilla.ai and Llamafile, we’ve made significant strides in advancing open source AI. The Mozilla Builders Accelerator is our next step in this journey.”