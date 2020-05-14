In an effort to help developers build, deploy and manage AI at the edge, NVIDIA has announced its Jetson Xavier NX developer kit with cloud-native support.

Compared to its predecessor Jetson TX2, NVIDIA explained Jetson Xavier NX delivers more than 10x higher performance and with cloud-native support can handle high AI and compute needs.

“With support for cloud-native technologies now available across the NVIDIA Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and developers of AI applications can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, smart cities, healthcare, industrial IoT and more,” the company wrote in its announcement.

Additionally, cloud-native support will help improve accuracy and enable developers to deploy new algorithms faster and at scale, according to NVIDIA.

“NVIDIA has created an incredible amount of optimized AI software across multiple industries, and now, with cloud-native support, customers can leverage that software innovation through our high-performance, low-power Jetson family,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of edge computing at NVIDIA.

Developers will be able to work with models from NGC and the latest NVIDIA tools directly on a Jetson Xavier NX developer kit as well as use a workstation with cross-compile toolchain or cloud development workflows.