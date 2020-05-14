NVIDIA announced a new solution to help organizations create artificially intelligent conversational services at its online GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this week. NVIDIA Jarvis is a GPU-accelerated app framework that leverages video and speech data to build customized, language-based AI services.

“Conversational AI is central to the future of many industries, as applications gain the ability to understand and communicate with nuance and contextual awareness,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Jarvis can help the healthcare, financial services, education and retail industries automate their overloaded customer support with speed and accuracy.”

Jarvis built applications can also leverage the company’s A100 Tensor Core GPU for AI computing and TensorPT for inference. Additionally, the solution will provide developer tools for creating, deploying and running end-to-end, real-time conversational AI services capable of understanding specific company and customer terminology.

Lastly, Jarvis ensures users can take advantage of all its capabilities without having a deep knowledge of AI. It provides an end-to-end deep learning pipeline and deep learning models such as NVIDIA’s Megatron BERT for natural language understanding, the company explained.

Other features include pre-trained conversational AI models, tools in the NVIDIA AI toolkit, and end-to-end services for speech, vision and natural language understanding tasks.

“IDC continues to see rapid growth within the conversational AI market largely because organizations of all sizes are beginning to realize the value of using well-trained virtual assistants and chatbots to help service their customers and grow their businesses,” said David Schubmehl, research director of AI Software Platforms at IDC. “IDC expects worldwide spending on conversational AI use cases like automated customer service agents and digital assistants to grow from $5.8 billion in 2019 to $13.8 billion in 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 24 percent.”

Jarvis is currently available to a limited number of apps under an early access program. Developers can learn more here.