OpenAI announced two major initiatives: the GPT Store and ChatGPT Team. The GPT Store aims to connect users with highly rated and practical custom versions of ChatGPT and ChatGPT Team is a new plan tailored for smaller teams, granting access to GPT-4, DALL·E 3, and advanced data analysis tools.

Users of ChatGPT have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT over the two months since GPTs were announced, according to OpenAI. Now the extensive array of GPTs is featured in the GPT Store. This store showcases a wide variety of GPTs, categorized into areas such as DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle, and highlights the most popular and trending ones. Additionally, there are plans to introduce a revenue program for GPT builders, starting in the US. Payment will be based on user engagement with their GPTs, with more specific criteria to be announced nearer to the launch.

Some of the first featured GPTs include personalized trail recommendations from AllTrails, the ability to search and synthesize results from 200M academic papers with Consensus, and expanding coding skills with with Khan Academy’s Code Tutor.

Creating your own GPT is now straightforward and doesn’t require coding skills, according to OpenAI. To list a GPT in the store, builders must save their GPT for ‘Everyone’ and verify their Builder Profile with a name or a verified website.

Compliance with the latest usage policies and GPT brand guidelines is essential, and a new review system, combining human and automated processes, has been implemented to enforce these standards. Users can also report GPTs that violate guidelines. A GPT builder revenue program is set to launch in Q1, initially in the US. Builders will earn based on the user engagement with their GPTs, with detailed payment criteria to be announced later.

With the new ChatGPT Team, customers have access to a private section of the GPT Store which includes GPTs securely published in the workspace.

“The GPT Store will be available soon for ChatGPT Enterprise customers and will include enhanced admin controls like choosing how internal-only GPTs are shared and which external GPTs may be used inside your business. Like all usage on ChatGPT Team and Enterprise, we do not use your conversations with GPTs to improve our models,” OpenAI stated in a blog post with additional details.