OpenAI announced that it is launching the Cybersecurity Grant Program, which is a $1 million initiative to boost and quantify AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities and to foster high-level AI and cybersecurity discourse.

The company aims to collaborate with security professionals worldwide in order to shift the balance of power in cybersecurity. Their strategy involves leveraging AI technology and fostering coordination among individuals who share the same objectives, all working towards the common goal of ensuring collective safety.

OpenAI’s primary objective is to empower security teams by prioritizing access to advanced AI capabilities. They are committed to measuring the cybersecurity potential of AI models, aiming to create methods that accurately assess and enhance their efficacy.

Additionally, the company endeavors to elevate the discourse surrounding AI and cybersecurity, fostering in-depth and meticulous discussions that facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities within this field, according to OpenAI in a blog post that contains additional details.

“A traditional view in cybersecurity is that the landscape naturally advantages attackers over defenders. This is summed up in the well-worn axiom: ‘Defense must be correct 100% of the time, attackers only have to be right once.’ While it may be true that attackers face fewer constraints and take advantage of their flexibility, defenders have something more valuable – coordination towards a common goal of keeping people safe,” the authors of the blog wrote.