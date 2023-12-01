Dify.AI is an open-source platform for developing generative AI applications.

According to the GitHub page, one core aspect of Dify.AI is it supports model neutrality and developers can use any LLM with it.

“Users can effortlessly connect Dify with their existing workflows or other open-source systems through its API, which facilitates quick data sharing and automates workflows. The flexibility in the code also allows developers to make direct changes to Dify’s code, enhancing service integration and customizing user experiences,” the maintainers wrote in a blog post.

It also includes a built-in Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) engine, a visual UI for designing apps, a prompt IDE, and continuous monitoring and analysis of application logs.

Dify.AI also provides pre-built templates and adaptable frameworks to help developers get started more quickly.

At the time of this writing, over 100,000 projects have been created using the platform, according to the project’s GitHub page.