Stanford University wants to change the way the world views and develops AI. It has launched a new institute for advancing AI “research, education, policy, and practice to improve the human condition.”

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) will build on the tradition of the university’s AI leadership and will focus on collaboration and diversity from a range of disciplines.

“With world-class humanities, social sciences, engineering and medical schools located on the same campus as experts in business, law and policy, Stanford HAI expects to become an interdisciplinary, global hub for AI learners, researchers, developers, builders and users from academia, government and industry, as well as policymakers and leaders from civil society who want to understand AI’s impact and potential, and contribute to building a better future.

According to the university, HAI will partner with industry, governments and NGOs that share a similar goal.

HAI will be led by John Etchemendy, professor of philosophy and former provost of Stanford University, and Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science and former director of the Stanford AI Lab.

“Now is our opportunity to shape that future by putting humanists and social scientists alongside people who are developing artificial intelligence,” said Marc Tessier-Lavigne, president of Stanford. “This approach aligns with Stanford’s founding purpose to produce knowledge for the betterment of humanity. I am deeply thankful to our supporters who are providing foundational funding for the institute, which is a critical element for our vision for the future of Stanford University.”