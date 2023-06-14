Vercel has announced the launch of its AI Accelerator, a six-week program for early-stage startups to build and scale an AI solution. The program will be available to 40 participants.

The accelerator will provide fireside chats and office hours with leading AI experts, as well as guidance and accountability from Vercel’s Developer Experience team. Participants will also have access to a private Slack channel for knowledge sharing, troubleshooting, and accountability.

Several AI companies have donated $850K in credits collectively to the accelerator program, including OpenAI, Huggingface, and Modal Labs.

And after the six week program, participants will be provided access to a CRV investor to provide guidance and feedback on their investment decks.

In addition to the AI Accelerator, Vercel is announcing its AI Playground where developers can experiment with AI technologies. By removing the need to setup and configure and environment, developers can get started right away with AI.

The company also announced an AI SDK for building AI-based chat UIs, as well as its own chatbot starter template that companies can use to get started with implementing their own chatbot.

“Today, Vercel opens the doors for builders and startups to seize this transformative opportunity and embark on a journey that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in building the best AI Web experiences. The stage is set, and the possibilities are boundless,” Vercel wrote in a press release.