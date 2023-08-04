Google announced that it is rolling out new tools and protections to help users stay in control of their personal information, privacy, and online safety.

The “Results about you” tool has been updated and enhanced, enabling users to better manage their personal contact information on Google Search. It alerts users when their contact information appears in search results and allows them to promptly request its removal.

A new dashboard will be introduced, indicating the presence of web results displaying the user’s contact information. This dashboard also facilitates direct removal requests. Notifications will inform users of new search results with their contact information.

The tool is accessible through the Google app by clicking on the user’s account photo and selecting “Results about you.” Initially available in the U.S. in English, Google plans to expand its availability to other languages and regions in the near future.

Google is also launching its SafeSearch blurring feature worldwide this month, allowing users to adjust or disable it unless restricted by a guardian or school network administrator. Additionally, parental controls can now be conveniently accessed through search queries like “google parental controls” or “google family link,” offering information on managing these controls.

Lastly, Google is enabling people to remove from Search any of their personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search.

