Akana by Perforce provides an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. Akana has proven tools to take your APIs from strategy and design to deployment and optimization. The Akana API Platform helps you create and publish secure, reliable APIs that are elegant, easy to consume, built the right way, and running as they should be to improve the customer experience and drive growth in your business.

Apigee is an API management platform for modernizing IT infrastructure, building microservices and managing applications. The platform was acquired by Google in 2016 and added to the Google Cloud. It includes gateway, security, analytics, developer portal, and operations capabilities.

Axway AMPLIFY API Management combines API life cycle management with agile API development for a modern and adaptable approach. The API management features enable users to create custom APIs; control access to APIs at runtime; and discover, understand and use APIs through the API manager portal.

Boomi’s API management solution provides a unified and scalable, cloud-based platform to centrally manage and enrich API interactions through their entire life cycle. With Boomi, users can rapidly configure any endpoint as an API, publish APIs on-premise or in the cloud, and manage APIs with traffic control and usage dashboards.

Broadcom: Layer7 API Management includes the industry’s most innovative solution for microservices, and provides the most trusted and complete capabilities across the API life cycle for development, orchestration, security, management, monitoring, deployment, discovery and consumption.

Cloud Elements delivers an API integration platform that allows APIs to work uniformly across hundreds of applications while sharing common data models. “Elements” unify APIs with enhanced capabilities for authentication, discovery, search, error handling and API maintenance. “Formulas” combine those Elements to automate business processes across applications. “Virtual Data Hubs” provide a normalized view of data objects, such as “accounts” or “payments.”

IBM’s API Connect is designed for organizations looking to streamline and accelerate their journey into digital transformation; API Connect on IBM Cloud is an API lifecycle management offering which allows any organization to secure, manage and share APIs across cloud environments — including multi-cloud and hybrid environments. This makes API Connect an ideal, scalable solution for those that have, and need to expose APIs without fear of cloud-specific vendor lock-in.

Kong Enterprise, built on Kong’s core open-source technology, is a cloud-native, end-to-end service connectivity platform that enables organizations to manage the full life cycle of APIs and services. Kong’s platform intelligently secures, connects and orchestrates all of a company’s APIs and services, making it easy for developer teams to create scalable, microservice-driven applications that drive business growth.

Microsoft’s Azure API Management solution enables users to publish, manage, secure and analyze APIs in minutes. It features the ability to create an API gateway and developer portal quickly, ability to manage all APIs in one place, provides insights into APIs, and connects to back-end services.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint API Manager, part of its Anypoint Platform, is designed to help users manage, monitor, analyze and secure APIs in a few simple steps. The manager enables users to proxy existing services or secure APIs with an API management gateway; add or remove pre-built or custom policies; deliver access management; provision access; and set alerts so users can respond proactively.

Nevatech Sentinet is an enterprise-class API Management platform written in .NET that is available for on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. It connects, mediates and manages interactions between providers and consumers of services across enterprises for businesses or end-customers. Sentinet supports industry SOAP and REST standards as well as Microsoft specific technologies and includes an API Repository for API Governance, API versioning, auto-discovery, description, publishing and Lifecycle Management.

Oracle’s API Platform Cloud Service was developed with the API-first design and governance features from the company’s acquisition of Apiary as well as Oracle’s own API management capabilities. The service provides an end-to-end method for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing and managing the proliferation of critical APIs.

Postman is the leading collaboration platform for API development, used by more than 7 million developers and 300,000+ companies worldwide. Postman allows users to design, mock, debug, test, document, monitor, and publish APIs – all from one place. Postman’s native apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux provide advanced features and a variety of tools that can be used to extend Postman including Newman, Postman’s command-line tool, the Postman API, the API Network, and integrations.

Red Hat Integration is an agile, distributed, containerized, and API-centric solution. According to the company, it provides service composition and orchestration, application connectivity and data transformation, real-time message streaming, change data capture, and API management. Other features include: over 200 pluggable connectors; ability to create, deploy, monitor and control APIs; a container-native infrastructure; real-time messaging, data capture and state streaming; and self-service for business users.

SmartBear Software empowers users to thrive in the API economy with tools to accelerate every phase of the API lifecycle. SmartBear is behind some of the biggest names in the API market, including Swagger, SoapUI and ServiceV. With Swagger’s easy-to-use API development tools, SoapUI’s automated testing proficiency, AlertSite’s API-monitoring and ServiceV’s mocking and virtualization capabilities, users can build, test, share and manage the best performing APIs.

SnapLogic Lifecycle API Management is an end-to-end solution designed for managing, scaling and controlling API consumption quickly, seamlessly and securely. Features include request/response transformations, API traffic control and productization, OAuth2 authentication support, advanced API analytics, threat detection, and the developer portal.

Software AG: The webMethods API management solution provides end-to-end API management capabilities for accelerating API programs and building an API ecosystem. It enables users to create and publish to the web; to use, access, govern and provide feedback on APIs; and manage and monitor the full life cycle. Features include an API catalog, gateway, consumption capabilities, and portal. The company also provides a cloud version for securing, managing and exposing APIs.

TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a cloud-native API management platform that can be deployed anywhere, either as a SaaS service or containerized in cloud-native and on-premise environments. Mashery delivers market-leading full life-cycle API management capabilities for enterprises adopting cloud-native development and deployment practices, such as DevOps, microservices, and containers. Its capabilities include API creation, productization, security, and analytics of an API program and community of developers.

Tyk Technologies offers an API gateway, API management platform, an API portal as well as analytics. The API gateway helps users manage and secure API transactions as well as access control and expose REST endpoints. The API dashboard allows users to design, maintain, manage, promote and protect APIs as well as get a handle on the whole API life cycle in one glance. The API portal provides documentation, self-service signup and reporting capabilities.

WSO2 API Manager is an open-source hybrid API management platform that can be run anywhere. It includes a cloud-native API gateway and provides a Kubernetes operator for converting raw microservices into managed APIs. In addition, it integrates with service meshes and provides a management plane and control plane for managing, monitoring and monetizing APIs and API products.