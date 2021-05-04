Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven ally that empowers teams with the visibility and insight required to deliver on the digital experience demands of customers and employees. With its combined true synthetic, real user, network, and endpoint monitoring capabilities and the largest, most diverse global monitoring network in the industry, Catchpoint delivers in-depth, accurate, and full-stack performance insights. As a result, companies gain a competitive advantage through superior digital user experience. Find us at www.catchpoint.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Digital experience monitoring the key to supporting a distributed workforce

How does your company help its customers with digital experience monitoring

Algolia is a provider of tools that enable developers to add search capabilities to their apps. It offers analytics that developers can use to see what customers are searching for and interacting with. It offers metrics such as total searchers, no-result rate, users, conversations, and average click position.

AppDynamics is an APM provider that provides customers with information on user experience. Its Experience Journey Mapping feature tracks the application paths most common among users and evaluates performance, enabling customers to see how their users are interacting with their app. Companies can use AppDynamics to optimize customer journeys across devices and quickly identify any issues.

AppNeta provides tools for customers to monitor network performance from the perspective of the end user.

Datadog offers real user monitoring to provide end-to-end visibility into an end users’ journey. It provides insights based on synthetic tests, back-end metrics, traces, logs, and network performance data. This allows Datadog to detect poor user experience and resolve issues more efficiently.

Dynatrace’s digital experience monitoring solutions enable companies to prevent problems before the users notice them. In addition, by quickly receiving insights companies will be able to rapidly fix any issues that arise.

Martello believes that with the increasing number of services being delivered as cloud-based software as a service, teams lack visibility into the end user experience. Its solutions provide tools for understanding user experience of collaboration and productivity solutions, such as video conferencing tools.

New Relic’s comprehensive SaaS-based New Relic Software Analytics Cloud provides a single powerful platform to get answers about application performance, customer experience, and business success for web, mobile and back-end applications. New Relic delivers code-level visibility for applications in production that cross six languages — Java, .NET, Ruby, Python, PHP and Node.js— and supporting more than 70 frameworks.

Oracle: Oracle provides a complete end-to-end application performance management solution for custom and Oracle applications. Oracle Enterprise Manager is designed for both cloud and on-premises deployments; it isolates and diagnoses problems fast, and reduces downtime, providing end-to-end visibility through real user monitoring; log monitoring; synthetic transaction monitoring; business transaction management and business metrics.

Plumbr: Plumbr is a modern monitoring solution designed to be used in microservice-ready environments. Using Plumbr, engineering teams can govern microservice application quality by using data from web application performance monitoring. Plumbr unifies the data from infrastructure, applications, and clients to expose the experience of a user. This makes it possible to discover, verify, fix and prevent issues. n Riverbed: Riverbed application performance solutions provide superior levels of visibility into cloud-native applications — from end users, to microservices, to containers, to infrastructure — to help you dramatically accelerate the application life cycle from development through production.

SmartBear: AlertSite’s global network of more than 340 monitoring nodes helps monitor availability and performance of applications and APIs, and find issues before they hit end consumers. The Web transaction recorder DejaClick helps record complex user transactions and turn them into monitors, without requiring any coding.