Nik Koutsoukos, CMO at Catchpoint explained:
In a digital economy enabled by cloud, SaaS, and IoT, applications and users are many and can be located anywhere. Catchpoint is the only Digital Experience Observability platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution.
We enable enterprises to proactively detect, identify, and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance, and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L’Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences.
RELATED CONTENT: Digital experience monitoring the key to supporting a distributed workforce
Our platform consists of four key components that empower you to take your digital monitoring initiatives to the next level:
- Proactive, True Synthetic Monitoring: Leverages the largest public global network in the industry and the ability to collect active data from anywhere within the enterprise network and datacenter so you can provide a top-notch user experience.
- Real User Monitoring: Provides a complimentary view of your users’ actual experience. Our RUM solution helps you swiftly resolve performance issues, optimize conversions, and make better and more profitable business decisions.
- Network Monitoring: Proactively detects and resolves issues throughout your entire network – from layer 3 to layer 7 – to lower MTTR and improve end users’ digital experiences.
- Endpoint Monitoring: Unleashes the power of your digital workplace so you can see exactly what your employees see on their screen. Isolate the cause of delays to the device, network, or application to quickly identify and fix user-impacting issues.