Apollo GraphQL, the supergraph company, and MongoDB, Inc., today announced a technology partnership that empowers app developers to build richer experiences faster, and reduce technical debt with a graph-native data layer. The partnership makes it easier for developers and teams to directly connect any supergraph powered by Apollo to a MongoDB Atlas database.

Together, an Apollo supergraph and MongoDB Atlas create a composable and scalable GraphQL data layer that eliminates development complexity and empowers teams to innovate faster. It provides developers with everything they need to efficiently use GraphQL:

A unified API, so app developers can rapidly create new experiences

A modular API layer, so each team can independently own their slice of the graph

A seamless, high-performance, flexible data layer that scales alongside API consumption

“Apollo and MongoDB have shared visions built around creating better experiences for developers that, in turn, let those developers create better experiences for end users,” said Matt DeBergalis, Apollo’s CTO and co-founder. “This partnership makes it much easier for teams to do just that by creating a modern, composable and scalable data layer in their stack.”

MongoDB’s flexible database paired with the GraphQL query language allows developers to work with the database in the language of their choice with a standardized spec that has large community adoption. With the nested document model, developers can model and query data intuitively without the complexity of mapping GraphQL to relational data and defining relationships across tables. When used with MongoDB Atlas’s multi-region and multi-cloud capabilities, an Apollo supergraph gives its developers a highly available GraphQL layer to create incredible end-user experiences for their apps and services.

The supergraph is a modular architecture that composes all your data and capabilities in a unified API – allowing app and service teams to collaborate more effectively to deliver rich experiences faster. It creates a network of a company’s data, microservices, and digital capabilities that empowers product and engineering teams to quickly create incredible experiences as fast as they can imagine them.

“GraphQL is rapidly growing in popularity as the new standard for working with APIs, which is why we introduced our MongoDB Atlas GraphQL API in 2020,” said Andrew Davidson, SVP of Product at MongoDB. “With Apollo and its extensible and composable supergraph, front-end developers can iterate even more quickly on applications end-users will love and back-end microservices that adapt to meet business objectives.”