UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, announced the availability of pre-configured templates in conjunction with Atlassian for fast customer-led product development. The template incorporates customer feedback from the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform with workflows powered by Confluence, Jira Product Discovery, and Jira Software. Scaling human insights across product development teams is critical for delivering products and experiences that customers desire the most, and this workflow makes that possible by providing any team access to the most up-to-date customer insights quickly and easily. UserTesting and Jira Software together deliver speed, agility and alignment throughout the software delivery lifecycle.

With this new template, product teams using Confluence, Jira Product Discovery, and Jira Software, can easily incorporate customer insights into their development practices to more efficiently prioritize resources while increasing the pace of delivery–further reducing the time and expense associated with rework. Companies are spending 30-35% of all project time on rework, with a substantial cost of $2.41 trillion. Teams have greater agility to react or course correct with less disruption while staying aligned through the development process from early discovery through delivery. Atlassian customers that need to rapidly adapt to changing or uncertain markets, or those looking to validate before investing resources or making costly mistakes can benefit from human insights delivered by the UserTesting platform in order to move fast, and build with confidence.

“UserTesting is thrilled to showcase our workflow template as a best-practice for accelerating customer-driven product development,” said Mona Sabet, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at UserTesting. “This highlights the importance of including direct customer feedback and user research early in the development life cycle. UserTesting and Atlassian together deliver insights that are easily visible and consumable, enabling product and development teams to increase the pace of delivery while staying customer led.”

The UserTesting template is available in Jira’s template gallery. The template provides best-in-class examples for incorporating direct customer feedback into the product development process – allowing teams to move quickly, and build with greater confidence.