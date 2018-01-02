Jeff Scheaffer, general manager of continuous delivery, CA Technologies

To achieve true continuous testing, it’s not sufficient to take a piecemeal approach. Your ability to deliver—and test software—will only be as fast as the weakest link in your toolchain. That means testing has to occur early, often, and incorporate all aspects of security, performance, functional and API testing. While many testing vendors may have great point testing tools for regression, performance, API, or integration testing, and even automate and drive efficiency in these testing areas, no other vendor can offer true end-to-end, continuous testing from planning to production. If your goal is delivering better apps, faster—while reducing costs—CA’s continuous testing solutions can help you get there.

Sean Hamawi, CTO and co-founder, Plutora

We are the market leader in continuous delivery management, encompassing release, test environment, deployment and test management solutions. The Plutora platform transforms IT release processes by correlating data from existing toolchains and automating manual processes providing a single view of releases and associated metrics, such as testing quality. This results in predictability in the software release process, improving the speed and frequency of releases and better aligning IT software development with business strategy. Plutora has helped the world’s largest companies and Fortune 500 brands, including eBay, Merck and Dell.

Mark Lambert, vice president of products for Parasoft

Parasoft is the only vendor to provide a complete Continuous Testing solution, unlocking the potential of Agile by leveraging software test automation up and down the testing pyramid. From helping developers build a solid foundation of Unit Tests (with Parasoft Jtest for Java and Parasoft C/C++test for C/C++ development), through automated API testing (with Parasoft SOAtest’s 120+ support protocols and message formats) and combining those API level tests with Web and Mobile tests, the Parasoft tool suite facilitates a comprehensive omni-channel testing practice.

Once tests have been created, organizations implementing Continuous Testing face the next big challenge — the constraints of the test environment itself. Dependent systems might be unavailable, not implemented yet, have transaction fees, or cannot be configured to meet the use-case or performance characteristics required. To solve this challenge, you can use service virtualization and test environment management from Parasoft Virtualize. By simulating the complex test dependencies and encapsulating them into a re-useable environment that can be dynamically reconfigured, tests can be executed continuously anytime, anywhere.

Finally, a comprehensive Continuous Testing practice generates a lot of data, and getting the most value from that data means going beyond a simple dashboard that indicates the number of test failures. Instead, you can leverage Parasoft Development Testing Platform (DTP) and its Process Intelligence Engine, to automatically turn raw data coming from the testing practices into actionable insights.

Gerd Weishaar, chief product officer for Tricentis

A Continuous Testing platform must be able to assess the risk of a release candidate— in real time, and in context of the iterative changes impacting the application under test. The Tricentis Continuous Testing platform focuses on delivering that insight. The Tricentis Continuous Testing platform was architected to accelerate testing to keep pace with rapid delivery processes. At the core of the Tricentis Continuous Testing platform is “Model-Based Test Automation” technology, which detects changes to the application under test and helps you rapidly evolve the regression test suite to accommodate new user stories.

Second, the Tricentis solution focuses on risk-based testing. We start by identifying your top business risks (considering both frequency and damage), then optimize the test suite to cover the greatest risks. This results in a highly-efficient test suite that is fast to execute and easy to maintain. On average, this approach yields significantly greater risk coverage with about 66% fewer tests.

Finally, intuitive, business-readable interface makes it simple to automate tests across 100+ technologies—everything from web apps, to packaged applications such as SAP, SFDC, Oracle, and Workday), to legacy applications and APIs. This is all accomplished with scriptless test automation, which enables extreme automation without the overhead associated with managing scripts.

Philip Soffer, CEO for test IO

test IO brings human flexibility and creativity — at scale and speed — to continuous testing. Where most companies approach continuous testing solely as a technical concern, test IO puts the customer’s experience front and center.

Many tools will orchestrate tests, create simulated production environments, and report the results. You probably need those. But eventually, many organizations find that as many tools as they deploy and as much automation as they build, they don’t know whether their software will meet customers’ expectations.

test IO gives you immediate access to real people, testing your software under real world conditions, using it in ways that closely mirror what customers will actually do. And we do so in a way that lets you integrate human-powered testing into an increasingly automated environment.

test IO levels the playing field, giving any organization access to smart people to act on behalf of their customers and ensure the best possible customer experience.