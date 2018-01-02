CA Technologies: Only CA delivers next-generation, integrated solutions that enable test environment simulation; automatic test case creation, even from requirements; on-demand test data management; orchestration that progresses applications from phase to phase based upon the passing of test cases; SaaS-based performance testing; and open source integrations with tools like JMeterTM, Jenkins, Selenium, Appium, and more. CA’s continuous testing solutions enable a robust continuous delivery model, so your organization can meet the demands of today’s application economy.

Parasoft: Parasoft helps organizations perfect today’s highly connected applications by automating time-consuming testing tasks and providing management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft supports software organizations with the innovative tools they need to successfully develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, all while enabling today’s most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

Plutora: Plutora provides high quality software delivery throughout the entire release portfolio. Plutora Test is a SaaS-based management tool handling the entire testing process, with the capability of integrating with existing development tools, allowing development teams to work together with test teams. Plutora Environments is a pre-production environment management solution that provides a single location for internal and external teams to collaborate on and view environment booking, allocations, configurations, and conflicts. Plutora Release unifies the release management process and provides testing insights so that real-time decision making about the quality of the release can be acted upon.

test IO: test IO provides customers with immediate access to the creativity and bug-finding power of skilled software testers. Continuous testing is usually not reflective of the real world situations and conditions under which software runs, but test IO’s extensive network of thousands of people and hundreds of thousands of devices allows it to bridge the gap between the lab and the real world by testing software with real users on real devices.

Tricentis: Tricentis Tosca is a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates software testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry’s most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis Tosca breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools. Using Tricentis Tosca, enterprise teams achieve unprecedented test automation rates (90%+)—enabling them to deliver the fast feedback required for Agile and DevOps.

Applause: Applause delivers in-the-wild testing, user feedback and research solutions by utilizing its DX platform to manage communities around the world. The company’s testing solutions span the entire app lifecycle and include access to its global community of more than 250,000 professional testers.

Appvance: The Appvance Unified Test Platform (UTP) is designed to make Continuous Delivery and DevOps faster, cheaper and better. As the first unified test automation platform, you can create tests, build scenarios, run tests and analyze results, in 24 languages or even codeless.

IBM: IBM provides a number of test automation teams for agile teams to gain continuous feedback throughout the software delivery lifecycle. The solutions provide user interface and integration test automation, performance testing and service virtualization.

LogiGear: With the no-coding and keyword-driven approach to test authoring in its TestArchitect products, users can rapidly create, maintain, reuse and share a large scale of automated tests for desktop, mobile and web applications.

Micro Focus: Micro Focus’ Functional Testing solutions help to deliver high-quality software while reducing the cost and complexity of functional testing. HPE’s solutions address the challenges of testing in agile and Continuous Integration scenarios, as well as hybrid applications, cloud and mobile platforms. HPE ALM Octane provides insights into software, speeds up delivery, and ensures quality user experiences.

Mobile Labs: The company’s patented open platform device cloud, deviceConnect enables automated continuous quality integration, DevOps processes, as well as automated and manual app/web/ device testing on real managed devices.

Neotys: Neotys load testing (NeoLoad) and performance monitoring (NeoSense) products enable teams to produce faster applications, deliver new features and enhancements in less time and simplify interactions across Dev, QA, Ops and business stakeholders.

Orasi: Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Progress: Telerik Test Studio is a test automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

QASymphony: QASymphony’s qTest Pulse is a continuous testing solution for teams practicing DevOps. It features agile test planning, source code traceability, real-time updates, and JIRA integration. Additionally, QASymphony’s qTest is a Test Case Management solution that integrates with popular development tools.

Rainforest QA: Rainforest aims to help teams perform QA testing at the speed of development with its web, mobile and exploratory testing solutions. It provides an AI-powered crowdtest platform for agile testing and development that provides results from regression, functional and exploratory tests.

Rogue Wave: With Rogue Wave Klocwork, detect security, safety, and reliability issues in real-time by using this static code analysis toolkit that works alongside developers, finding issues as early as possible, and integrates with teams, supporting continuous integration and actionable reporting.

Sauce Labs: Sauce Labs provides a cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

SOASTA: SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) platform provides the ability to continuously monitor, test, analyze and optimize solutions in real-time and at scale. It includes five technologies: mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; and TouchTest mobile functional test automation.

Synopsys: Through its Software Integrity platform, Synopsys provides a comprehensive suite of software testing solutions for rapidly finding and fixing critical security vulnerabilities, quality defects, and compliance issues throughout the SDLC. Solutions include static analysis, software composition analysis, protocol fuzz testing, and interactive application security testing for Web apps.

Tasktop: Tasktop Sync provides fully automated, enterprise-grade synchronization among the disparate life-cycle-management tools used in software development and delivery organizations. Tasktop Data collects real-time data from these tools, creating a database of cross-tool life-cycle data and providing unparalleled insight into the health of the project.

Tech Excel: DevTest is a sophisticated quality-management solution to manage every aspect of their testing processes from test case creation, planning and execution through defect submission and resolution.