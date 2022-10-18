The continuous testing company Tricentis today announced the release of version 9.0 of Tricentis NeoLoad as well as new products Tricentis Test Management for Jira and Tricentis Test Automation for Salesforce.

These solutions work to further expand the company’s capabilities in continuous performance testing, test management, and test automation in order to bring organizations improved application quality and delivery time.

“As IT investments and spending priorities are scrutinized even more during this challenging economic environment, software testing remains a business-critical activity for companies seeking to streamline and accelerate their business processes and deliver high quality digital experiences to better engage with their customers,” said Kevin Thompson, chairman and CEO of Tricentis. “We are committed to delivering continuous testing innovation that addresses the needs of our customers and are pleased to announce the launch of our new products—Tricentis Test Management for Jira and Tricentis Test Automation for Salesforce as well as the latest release of Tricentis NeoLoad 9.0. Much like our extended portfolio of products, these solutions support testers and provide them with powerful tools to accelerate testing of their systems and assess release readiness, significantly reducing overall costs to deliver software with confidence.”

Key benefits of NeoLoad 9.0 include browser-based testing to allow users to leverage RealBrowser to scale their performance engineering practice into Agile, a standard solution for browser and protocol testing, efficient technology that consumes around 30% fewer memory and CPU resources than legacy tools, an easy-to-use low code/no code approach, and CI/CD integration ability.

With Test management for Jira, users gain the ability to establish and maintain traceability between requirements from the development team and tests to validate requirements, performance and usability for several teams and projects at scale, and an intuitive UI.

Lastly, Test Automation for Salesforce offers customers context-aware pre-built functions in order to lower the time to set up reusable test components; no code, stable, language and release agnostic automation to lower the time to identify Salesforce Lightning elements; and profile-based testing to test Salesforce functionality for each profile.

To learn more, read the blog.