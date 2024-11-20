CData Software (“CData”), the leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today introduced CData Connect Spreadsheets, a new tool designed to streamline bringing data into the most popular analytics platform: spreadsheets. Available now for free, Connect Spreadsheets enables users to access and work with data from over 250 sources directly within Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets, making data management simpler, faster, and more efficient.

Spreadsheets remain a cornerstone for data analysis, with millions of users across industries turning to Excel and Google Sheets for their daily tasks. Despite the rise of advanced business intelligence tools, spreadsheets’ familiar, flexible, and versatile nature makes them a preferred choice for quick, actionable, easy-to-analyze insights. Additionally, with companies spending significant time and money to build complicated data strategies and data stacks, spreadsheets remain a low-cost option that more than meets the data analytics needs of many organizations. With Connect Spreadsheets, CData empowers users to leverage the full potential of their data without the hassle of manual exports, copying, and pasting.

“Spreadsheets have always been, and continue to be, the most popular and universal data analytics tool,” said Manish Patel, Chief Product Officer at CData. “The majority of users today are still most comfortable in spreadsheets. To cater to that wide audience, Connect Spreadsheets is available for free and offers a game-changing ability for users to seamlessly work with data from any system directly inside their spreadsheet.”

For businesses requiring more extensive usage, paid plans are available that provide unlimited connections and queries. Connect Spreadsheets ensures that all data is securely encrypted in flight and never stored, making it a reliable and secure solution for businesses of all sizes.

Connect Spreadsheets is now available for free in Google Workspace Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource. This new offering joins CData’s suite of hundreds of connectors used by leading organizations, including Google, Tibco, Informatica, Salesforce, and Oracle, providing businesses with an efficient solution to meet their data connectivity needs.

Additional information about Connect Spreadsheets will be presented tomorrow, November 21, at 1:25 pm EST at CData’s first annual company conference, Foundations. Nathan Thompson, VP of Finance at Scorpion, will explain how Connect Spreadsheets allowed the company to bridge the gaps between different data sources and reports in Excel.

“Spreadsheets continue to be a critical tool for our analysts to understand, explore, and experiment with data in a natural way. Connect Spreadsheets bridges the gap between spreadsheets and all our other data systems – Sage Intacct for finances, monday.com for planning, ADP for workforce data, and more,” said Thompson. “When our analysts can work with data they need in spreadsheets, our whole team moves faster.”

Connect Spreadsheets enabled Scorpion to stop constantly downloading, rearranging, and trying to force new data into existing report templates and instead simply click “refresh” to add new data. You can register to attend Foundations here.