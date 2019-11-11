CData Software, a leading provider of standards-based drivers and data access solutions for real-time data integration, today announced a partnership with Tableau, the leading analytics platform, to extend real-time data access to a wide selection of cloud applications and data sources. Through the partnership, CData will provide enhanced data connectivity to Tableau customers through the new Tableau Connector SDK.

The CData Cloud Hub provides instant live data connectivity to dozens of Enterprise data sources through standard interfaces that are widely supported by every data-centric application. Users can easily connect cloud BI, ETL, & Reporting tools to data from CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, ERPs, accounting systems, and data warehousing solutions through standard interfaces that are widely supported by every data-centric application.

“Our goal is to help Tableau customers work with data from the applications that power their organizations, without the need for new data movement or warehousing investments,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of CData. “We have served Tableau users with our ODBC/JDBC drivers for years, but the new Tableau Connector SDK is a game changer in how we surface our technology. Our Tableau Connectors feel native and make our technology easier and more approachable to even more users.”

The CData Tableau Connectors offer the fastest and easiest way to connect Tableau’s analytics and data management solutions with any data source. The new CData Connectors offer direct real-time connectivity to a vast array of Enterprise data, including popular data sources, such as:

NoSQL, Big Data, RDBMS : Amazon DynamoDB, Btrieve, Cassandra, Couchbase, Elasticsearch, Google Spanner, HBase, Impala, IBM Cloudant, Redis

: Amazon DynamoDB, Btrieve, Cassandra, Couchbase, Elasticsearch, Google Spanner, HBase, Impala, IBM Cloudant, Redis CRM & Marketing : Adobe Analytics, NetSuite, Salesforce Einstein, Oracle Sales Cloud, Pardot, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zoho CRM, SQL Server Analysis Services, Facebook, Twitter

: Adobe Analytics, NetSuite, Salesforce Einstein, Oracle Sales Cloud, Pardot, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zoho CRM, SQL Server Analysis Services, Facebook, Twitter Accounting : Intacct, QuickBooks Desktop & POS, Sage, FreshBooks, Xero, Reckon

: Intacct, QuickBooks Desktop & POS, Sage, FreshBooks, Xero, Reckon ERP & Collaboration : Alfresco, Exact Online, Google Apps, Jira, Magento, Microsoft Project, SAP SuccessFactors, Smartsheet, Slack, Zendesk

: Alfresco, Exact Online, Google Apps, Jira, Magento, Microsoft Project, SAP SuccessFactors, Smartsheet, Slack, Zendesk File & Services: FTP, LDAP, Amazon S3, Digital Ocean, Excel Online, Twilio, Wasabi, and many more

“We see it from our customers everyday — demand for data connectivity continues growing exponentially,” said Brian Matsubara, Senior Director of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “While we continue innovating in self-service data management, partners like CData help extend our data connectivity options, offering impressive breadth and depth to our customers.”

Built on the same high-performance SQL engine that powers other CData Drivers, the new CData Tableau Connectors leverage the new Tableau Connector SDK to provide seamless integration and advanced customizations across data sources from Tableau Desktop or Tableau Server.

The CData Tableau Connectors will be available on the CData website. A complete list of available data sources can be found online at www.cdata.com/tableau.