Patrick Poulin, founder and CEO of API Fortress

API Fortress was specifically built for today’s agile architectures: A collaborative platform that bridges the gap between development, QA, and DevOps. By using the simple GUI, teams can work together to create a series of powerful API tests in one place. tThose tests then can be executed at every stage of the life cycle, in particular as part of the CI/CD process. Using our webhooks or Jenkins plug-in, you can automatically execute tests and get notified of issues before the code is pushed live. The platform works in the cloud, or on-premises, giving you the flexibility to run tests from any environment while still satisfying security protocols. Catch errors before your customers find them, and release code with confidence.

Jeff Scheaffer, general manager of continuous delivery of CA Technologies

CA Technologies looks at the CI/CD pipeline as the modern equivalent of a factory for software, or what we call the Modern Software Factory. The Modern Software Factory not only encompasses CI/CD best practices and the philosophy and prescriptions of DevOps but also includes the tooling, management, and orchestration of it all. CA Technologies provides the tools to plan, build, test, release, operate, automate and secure all software delivery whether an app is cloud-native, classically architected or hosted on a legacy platform.

Dan McFall, president and CEO of Mobile Labs

Without a device cloud, there cannot really be an enterprise-level CI/CD pipeline. With only a few target devices or limited simulator support, it isn’t possible to have the coverage and the confidence to automate the build, deploy, and test cycle for mobile applications. A “do it yourself” process is too error-prone and unreliable to run at scale for enterprise needs, and will force organizations to spend more time fixing their integrations than working on their actual applications.

By turning real devices into highly available, managed infrastructure, Mobile Labs’ deviceConnect allows mobile developers to target a variety of production environments in a seamlessly integrated fashion. With these capabilities back under technology management with reliable and well-documented API’s, a mobile development team can click build and have confidence that their application will be automatically deployed to the appropriate number of devices, with the correct OS levels, tested, and have results returned in a timely fashion.

Paul Stovell, founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy

Octopus sits right in the middle of your DevOps pipeline. On the far left, you have source control and build systems. This is where development teams spend most of their time. At the other end of the spectrum lives your operations team and all the things running in production. Octopus is the gateway between these two worlds. We take the work that is being built by developers and already compiled in your build server, give it the thumbs up, and take over the whole life cycle of orchestrating the release. Instead of building a suite of tools to service version control, build and monitoring, Octopus is focused on one thing, and one thing only – deployments. We take care of development, QA, acceptance testing and production deployments. We ensure releases have been tested and ensure deployments are consistent whether they are on-premises or hosted in the cloud.

Sezgin Küçükkaraaslan, co-founder & VP of engineering at OpsGenie

Considering most teams leverage multiple solutions for each stage of the pipeline, it is nearly impossible to avoid alert fatigue and excessive incident remediation timelines. OpsGenie is an alerting and incident response solution that helps teams combat alert fatigue and reduce unplanned downtime. We integrate with more than 175 tools including monitoring, ticketings, collaboration, chat, and CI/CD tools. In this way, OpsGenie acts as a central hub for alerting and incident management workflows, ensuring that the right people are always notified at the right time. We also build intelligence into this process, offering customizable escalation policies and rich alerts, ensuring that incidents can be addressed as quickly and effectively as possible.

In the CI/CD pipeline, OpsGenie’s integrations with tools like XL Release, Jenkins, CircleCI, and Codeship ensure the health of your pipeline by notifying the correct team if something is wrong. We also actively ensure that all of your tools are running, so you are aware and informed of your pipeline’s operational health. Ultimately, we help teams keep the feedback loop short so issues are resolved in the least amount of time.

Robert Stroud, chief product officer for XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs helps enterprise IT teams and organizations rapidly accelerate their delivery process while consistently deploying high-quality software that enhances business outcomes. Imagine for a moment everything that happens from a pull request on. We instrument and automate that entire process so that organizations can move deployment packages and components through the CI/CD toolchain, through testing, and ultimately into production. If there are any issues when they get to production, we let them automatically roll back to the last known version, and we provide a feedback loop to the development organization and business about possible future improvements. It’s that combination of automation and feedback—plus end-to-end visibility and control—that allows organizations to increase velocity and improve software quality in a way that advances business requirements.

