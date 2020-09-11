HCL wants to address its users’ changing data demands with the release of OneDB, a cloud-native enterprise database for data-driven platforms. According to the company, OneDB was designed with multi-model capabilities and automated management functions.

Key features include:

The ability to deploy OneDM as a Docker container for applications at the edge, on premises or in the cloud

99.999% uptime and scalability

Automated monitoring tools for database administration

Support for a variety of data demands and data models

A single, integrated datastore

Ability to encrypt data and secure connections

Extensive programming language support

“Cloud-native application architectures have changed the game for enterprise databases. The capabilities and ease-of-use of HCL’s cloud-native database, with a rich set of data models and supported APIs, enables organizations to more quickly execute digital transformation with existing teams,” said Raj Iyer, vice president of project management of HCL Software.

OneDB Is expected to be made generally available later this month.