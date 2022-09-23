Microsoft announced new capabilities in its employee experience platform Viva to help empower employees in times of economic uncertainty. The new Viva capabilities will start rolling out to customers in early 2023.

“The data makes clear that hybrid work has created a growing disconnect between employees and leaders. They’re at odds about what constitutes productivity, how to maintain autonomy while ensuring accountability, the benefits of flexibility and the role of the office,” Microsoft stated in a blog post, that contains additional details on all of the new releases.

Among the new tools is Viva Pulse, a new app for managers and team leaders to seek regular and confidential feedback on their team’s experience by using smart templates and research-backed questions to pinpoint where to focus on.

Also, Viva Amplify is a new app that centralizes communications campaigns, offers writing guidance to improve message resonance, enables publishing across multiple channels and distribution groups in Microsoft 365, and provides metrics for improvement.

Answers in Viva will now use AI to match employee questions with answers and People in Viva also uses AI to make profile cards with details on an employee’s interests, knowledge and team goals.

The company also announced enhanced integrations between Viva and LinkedIn Learning to, a new home experience in Viva connections to bring Viva apps together in one place and the role-based experience app Viva Sales that will be generally available on October 3rd.