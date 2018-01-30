Red Hat has announced plans to acquire Kubernetes and container-native solution provider CoreOS. CoreOS is known for its enterprise Kubernetes platform Tectonic. Tectonic is designed to provide automated operations and portability across private and public cloud providers.

The acquisition is expected to close at $250 million.

“The next era of technology is being driven by container-based applications that span multi- and hybrid cloud environments, including physical, virtual, private cloud and public cloud platforms. Kubernetes, containers and Linux are at the heart of this transformation, and, like Red Hat, CoreOS has been a leader in both the upstream open source communities that are fueling these innovations and its work to bring enterprise-grade Kubernetes to customers. We believe this acquisition cements Red Hat as a cornerstone of hybrid cloud and modern app deployments,” said Paul Cormier, president of products and technologies for Red Hat.

Red Hat wil combine CoreOS’s capabilities with its Kubernetes and container-based portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift.

Other CoreOS solutions include the enterprise container registry Quay, lightweight Linux distribution Container Linux, distributed data store for Kubernetes etcd, and application container engine rkt.

“Red Hat and CoreOS’s relationship began many years ago as open source collaborators developing some of the key innovations in containers and distributed systems, helping to make automated operations a reality. This announcement marks a new stage in our shared aim to make these important technologies ubiquitous in business and the world. Thank you to the CoreOS family, our customers, partners, and most of all, the free software community for supporting us in our mission to make the internet more secure through automated operations,” said Alex Polvi, CEO of CoreOS.