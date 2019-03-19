Gravitational has announced that its open-source, image-based Kubernetes packaging solution, Gravity, now supports Helm charts. Helm is a Kubernetes packaging format.

According to the company, this will remove the need for developers to learn new configuration formats in order to convert their Kubernetes applications into self-deploying images.

Developers will now be able to do things such as package multiple cloud-native applications into a Kubernetes cluster and use that to make a dependency-free cluster as well as publish cluster images into an application catalog. Users of cluster images will be able to easily and quickly create full replicas of the original cluster. In addition, image publishers will be able to remotely manage all cluster replicas, which will simplify application and Kubernetes updates across multiple clusters.

“We know the everyday frustrations that most developer teams experience when operating Kubernetes, but we’re also aware of the power it can harness when managed correctly,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO and co-founder at Gravitational. “Our hope in refining Gravity is to allow developers to move their complex applications freely, not being chained to a single cloud provider and to encourage continued innovation in the Kubernetes space overall.”