Creatio, a leading vendor of a no-code platform to automate CRM and enterprise workflows with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced a $200 million capital raise at a $1.2 billion valuation¹. The investment round is led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from StepStone Group and current investors, Volition Capital and Horizon Capital. The round is a minority investment focused on fueling Creatio’s global expansion, with the company’s disruptive strategy and product vision, proven leadership team, and unrivaled commitment to customer success remaining unchanged.

Year after year, Creatio delivers world-class 50% revenue growth, significantly increasing its global customer base and partner network. Core to this success is the time-to-value that Creatio provides to its clients due to ongoing platform innovations, including composable architecture and Gen AI-powered Copilot. Thanks to its cutting-edge technology coupled with a unique culture of genuine care, the company achieves impressive retention results.

“Together with our channel partners, Creatio is on a mission to deliver an unprecedented time-to-value to our clients through the powerful combination of no-code and AI,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. “With this investment, we will continue to disrupt the traditional enterprise software approach, helping our clients to accelerate time-to-value and use technology as a competitive differentiation in their business.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CEO Katherine Kostereva and the entire Creatio team. Creatio’s true AI-powered no-code platform – built on a unique, composable architecture – offers exceptional flexibility and usability that empowers enterprise customers to swiftly build, deploy and personalize applications for a variety of use cases across CRM, case management, and workflow automation. The power and agility of the platform combined with the team’s relentless dedication have allowed them to deliver remarkable ROI and time to value for their customers.” said Rajeev Dham, Managing Director at Sapphire Ventures.

“We couldn’t be more impressed with the company’s growth and the impact that Creatio’s platform brings to its customer community. Creatio addresses the complexity and inflexibility of traditional software vendors and enables organizations to seamlessly replace legacy technologies, delivering market-leading ROI.” said Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital.

Creatio is recognized as a leader and strong performer in multiple Low-Code/No-Code and CRM reports by Gartner and Forrester². Its no-code platform has been positioned as the only leader in the recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers, Q1 2024.

“Creatio is an obvious choice for its SaaS customers and a leading option for enterprises that want well-governed citizen development and superior automation at scale,” wrote John Bratincevic, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research.

Creatio is proudly serving the largest organizations in the world, including industry giants such as Colgate Palmolive, AMD, Bank of East Asia, OKI, MetLife Group, Saudi Telecom Company, and many more.

Following the investment round, Creatio will continue to execute on its vision and strengthen the following strategic directions:

1. Driving Innovations in No-Code and AI

The company will double down on its investments in R&D, focusing on expanding AI-assisted development and Copilot capabilities. To ensure rapid, secure, and scalable no-code automation, Creatio will continue to innovate in the no-code governance and ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) space. Additionally, Creatio will expand its portfolio of ready-to-use components and templates tailored for various verticals, including financial services, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, to name a few.

2. Expanding the Partner Channel Globally

Creatio maintains a partner-centric strategy and culture, with 50% of its business coming from channel partners. Creatio’s partner program has received a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for seven consecutive years. Together with its partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in 100 countries that use the platform in 23 different languages. With the new investment, Creatio will further empower its channel network to jointly deliver remarkable business outcomes to customers.

3. Growing One Team

Creatio has a global team with representatives in 25 countries. Operating as One Team is a defining part of the company’s DNA. Creatio will expand its team further across all key areas (R&D, customer success, marketing, sales, etc.) to keep delivering immediate results and personalized touch. Driven by Genuine Care, which is the core value of Creatio, the company will continue building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with its customers and partners.

Learn more about the announcement: https://www.creatio.com/company/news/creatio-capital-raise-2024

¹ Funding of $200 million includes both primary capital and secondary sales.

² The Forrester Wave™: The Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, Q1 2024 (a leader).

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024 (a strong performer).

The Forrester Wave™: Financial Services CRM, Q3 2023 (a strong performer).

The Forrester Wave™: Sales Force Automation Solutions, Q3 2023 (a strong performer).