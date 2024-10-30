Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM, today unveiled its most innovative release yet – Creatio “Energy” (8.2) – during a dynamic online event. This launch marks a new era of automation, where AI and no-code together set a modern market standard, delivering unprecedented speed, agility, autonomy, and a remarkable increase in productivity.

Businesses are often overwhelmed by the cost and complexity of traditional SaaS applications, which are slow to implement, overengineered, and have low adoption rates. In contrast, Creatio “Energy” heralds a new era of enterprise software – built on no-code and AI – that delivers greater economic value, provides engaging user experiences, and replaces static forms and data with conversational prompts that drive deep insights. This new approach enables businesses to realize productivity savings of up to 80% for key knowledge worker roles, unlocking new levels of efficiency.

“With the launch of ‘Energy,’ Creatio continues to disrupt the business automation landscape with no-code and AI,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio. “The release combines agentic, generative, and prescriptive AI with our no-code tools, empowering business technologists to innovate and optimize operations like never before. Creatio Copilot delivers a unified AI architecture with a robust set of the latest AI capabilities, all easily configured with no-code tools and ready to use from day one.”

According to the September 2024 Forrester report, The Four Agreements of Modern Business Apps, “AI is the force that most clearly marks the upcoming new era of business apps. To survive — and even thrive — in this new era, vendors must reimagine business apps to offer greater streams of value. They must become truly intelligent, dynamic, adaptable, and composable, be powered by cloud platforms, and offer AI, low-code, and marketplaces. “

Key features and enhancements of Creatio “Energy”:

No-Code AI Skill Development: Creatio Copilot now supports AI Skills, which are the building blocks that enable Copilot to execute specific intelligent tasks. With Creatio’s no-code tools, users can effortlessly create new AI Skills using natural language, with no coding required. This makes AI accessible to all employees, regardless of technical expertise. Energy also adds over 80 new no-code feature enhancements to further improve no-code productivity.