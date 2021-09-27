AWS announced the release of Amazon QuickSight Q, a natural language query tool for the Enterprise Edition of QuickSight.

It uses Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to discover the intent behind questions and is able to answer questions that refer to all data sources supported by QuickSight, according to AWS.

This includes data from all AWS sources such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Aurora, Amazon Athena, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)as well as third party sources & SaaS apps such as Salesforce, Adobe Analytics, ServiceNow, and Excel.

Q is powered by topics, which are generally created by QuickSight Authors for use within an organization. Topics represent subject areas for questions and are created interactively.

In addition to results, it gives access to explanatory information that can be reviewed to ensure that the question was understood and processed as desired.

Additional details on the tool and its available locations and pricing model are available here.